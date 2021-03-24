Biden urges lawmakers to ban assault weapons after US mass shooting U

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden has called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons after the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. He says Congress must act swiftly to pass tighter gun control legislation. A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Police have yet to establish a motive in the shooting. Susan Sullivan from Temple University weighs in. #Biden
March 24, 2021
