Art Fair History | One-Eyed Jacks | Reviving Skateboards
25:03
World
On this episode of Showcase; History of the Art Fairs 00:42 Paco Barragan, Author of ‘From Roman Feria to Global Art Fair / from Olympia Festival to Neo-Liberal Biennial' 01:13 Geometric Properties 08:02 One-Eyed Jacks 10:25 Telepresence Robots 13:05 The Journey of Humanity 16:09 Laboratory of the Future 17:30 Calligraphy in Damascus 20:14 Reviving Skateboards 22:28 #ArtFairs #MarlonBrando #Skateboard
March 25, 2021
