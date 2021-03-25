World Share

New world order: Is the UK still a global player?

More nuclear weapons, fewer soldiers - and a shift towards Asia. The UK resets its global strategy after Brexit. But can the UK still be a big global player after leaving the European Union - and will its new blueprint help? Guests: Raffaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI Sir Simon Fraser Managing Partner of Flint Global Robert Fox Defence Editor at London Evening Standard Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.