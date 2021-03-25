POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vaccine inequity contributing to rise in COVID-19 cases
04:35
World
Vaccine inequity contributing to rise in COVID-19 cases
About 90 percent of the nearly 400 million coronavirus vaccines delivered so far have gone to wealthy or middle-income countries. The WHO's chief has criticized the growing gap between rich and poor countries, calling it 'a global moral outrage.' Max Lawson from Oxfam International discuss the impact of inequity in the distribution of vaccines in the global fight against coronavirus. #Covaxprogramme
March 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?