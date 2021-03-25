World Share

Vaccine inequity contributing to rise in COVID-19 cases

About 90 percent of the nearly 400 million coronavirus vaccines delivered so far have gone to wealthy or middle-income countries. The WHO's chief has criticized the growing gap between rich and poor countries, calling it 'a global moral outrage.' Max Lawson from Oxfam International discuss the impact of inequity in the distribution of vaccines in the global fight against coronavirus. #Covaxprogramme