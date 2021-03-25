POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Niger attacks: At least 10 killed in Tillaberi region
02:36
World
Niger attacks: At least 10 killed in Tillaberi region
At least 10 people have been killed on Wednesday after attacks on two villages in the Tillaberi region in southwest Niger. No one has claimed responsibility. On Sunday 137 people were killed in the Tahoua region near Niger's border with Mali. It was the deadliest attack in the country. Niger's new president has vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Security analyst Kabir Adamu explains. #Nigerattacks
March 25, 2021
