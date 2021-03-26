BizTech Share

Travel industry revenues fell 49% to $4.7T in 2020 | Money Talks

Prior to the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector accounted for around a tenth of global economic output. One in 10 people also worked in the industry, doing things like flying planes, working in hotels, and selling souvenirs. But a new report shows the coronavirus crisis has decimated all parts of the holiday business.. costing trillions of dollars globally. For more, let's go to Gloria Guevara. She's the president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, and joins us from Surrey in the UK. #TourismIndustry #Pandemic #TravelRestrictions