POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Travel industry revenues fell 49% to $4.7T in 2020 | Money Talks
07:01
BizTech
Travel industry revenues fell 49% to $4.7T in 2020 | Money Talks
Prior to the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector accounted for around a tenth of global economic output. One in 10 people also worked in the industry, doing things like flying planes, working in hotels, and selling souvenirs. But a new report shows the coronavirus crisis has decimated all parts of the holiday business.. costing trillions of dollars globally. For more, let's go to Gloria Guevara. She's the president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, and joins us from Surrey in the UK. #TourismIndustry #Pandemic #TravelRestrictions
March 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?