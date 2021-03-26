BizTech Share

EU leaders consider COVID-19 vaccine export ban | Money Talks

Facing a surge in coronavirus infections, European Union leaders are discussing a proposed law to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc. The two-day summit in Lisbon comes as many member countries face vaccine shortages. British-Swedish vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, says it'll only be able to deliver half the amount of injections it had pledged to the bloc for the first quarter of 2021. EU officials have also sparred with their British counterparts, blaming London for hoarding vaccines. But on Thursday, both sides said they're making efforts to reach a win-win solution. Other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden are also attending the summit virtually, to discuss a unified response to the pandemic. For more on this, Pieter Cleppe joined us from Brussels. He's an EU policy analyst and editor-in-chief of the Brussels Report. #EU #VaccineShortages #ExportBan