US president held his first news conference since taking office
04:36
World
US President Joe Biden has held his first formal press conference since taking office. He addressed a wide range of subjects and was challenged on his handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border. He says the growing number of people attempting to get into the United States is part of a seasonal trend and also happened under the previous administration. Author and former journalist Spencer Critchley weighs in on Biden’s first press conference. #Bidenpressconference
March 26, 2021
