POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Mansour Abbas be Israel’s kingmaker?
03:38
World
Could Mansour Abbas be Israel’s kingmaker?
The official results of Israel’s fourth election in two years show the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has won the most seats but they haven’t got an outright majority. That means the incumbent, who is facing a slew of corruption charges, will now have to form a coalition government. If he fails, the country may have to go for a fifth election. We speak to Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel Dan Arbell about whether the leader of the Ra’am party Mansour Abbas could end up being the country’s kingmaker. #Israelelection
March 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?