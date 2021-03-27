POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Trial of the century' to begin in Floyd murder case
02:25
World
'Trial of the century' to begin in Floyd murder case
The trial of former US police officer accused of murdering George Floyd is due to begin in Minneapolis on Monday with the opening statement from the prosecution. Floyd’s death last year sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world after video circulated of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than eight and a half minutes. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
March 27, 2021
