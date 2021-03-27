World Share

Crisis at the US-Mexico Border | Bigger Than Five

President Joe Biden is facing a growing crisis at the US-Mexico border, with the influx of thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central America—a surge that is on pace to become the 'largest in the last 20 years' according to the Department of Homeland Security. Over 15,000 unaccompanied children are reportedly being kept at overcrowded facilities along the border, with the Administration facing criticism and pressure to address the situation. President Biden has appointed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to lead the White House's efforts to stem the flow of migrants from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries: Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded a number of Trump's immigration policies and initiated the reform of the immigration system by sending to Congress draft legislation to provide a pathway to US citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented aliens living in the United States. He also eased restrictions for asylum seekers and terminated a policy that required migrants to remain in Mexico while petitioning to enter the US. Last month, nearly 19,000 family members and 9,400 unaccompanied minors entered the country and were taken into custody by U.S. border officials. Over the last three weeks, US government data shows that on average, more than 500 unaccompanied minors have been crossing into the United States every day. The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, himself a refugee from Cuba, said the southern border is now 'closed'. But is the Administration sending the wrong signals to those seeking asylum by promising 'a fair and humane' policy? Guests: Meg Galas- International Rescue Committee's Country Director for El Salvador David Leopold- former Advisor to President Biden's transitional team and former President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association Ali Noorani- President and CEO of the National Immigration Forum