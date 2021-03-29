POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 114 people killed in Myanmar on Armed Forces Day
02:55
World
At least 114 people killed in Myanmar on Armed Forces Day
Myanmar's security forces have shot and killed at least 114 protesters on Saturday, according to local news reports.Anti-coup demonstrators have come out in Yangon, Mandalay and other towns in defiance of the military warning that protesters could be ‘shot in the head’ during the Junta’s armed forces day celebrations. Deputy Asia director at the Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson weighs in. #Myanmar
March 29, 2021
