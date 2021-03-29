What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Trial of former police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing begins on Monday

The trial of a former US police officer accused of murdering George Floyd begins in Minneapolis on Monday with opening statement from the prosecution. Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world last year after video circulated of the officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Ama Mazama from Temple University weighs in. #DerekChauvin