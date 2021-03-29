POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris court finds drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter | Money Talks
02:56
BizTech
Paris court finds drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter | Money Talks
France's second- largest drug maker, Servier, has been found guilty of manslaughter for deceiving customers about the deadly side effects of its weight loss drug. A Paris court has also pinned part of the blame on the nation's regulators for their refusal to outlaw the pills sooner. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the penalties on both parties amount to little more than a slap on the wrist. #Servier #BigPhrma #Manslaughter
March 29, 2021
