POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crews refloat massive container ship and unblock Suez Canal | Money Talks
09:06
BizTech
Crews refloat massive container ship and unblock Suez Canal | Money Talks
After being blocked for six days, the Suez Canal has finally re-opened to hundreds of vessels waiting to use the vital trade artery. Crews have managed to dislodge and refloat the massive container ship, the Ever Given, and guide it to a nearby lake for inspection. More than 360 vessels, including oil tankers and other container ships, have been waiting to pass through the waterway.. and global trade worth billions of dollars has been impacted. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Ranjith Raja from Dubai. He's head of Middle East and North Africa Oil and Shipping Research at Refinitiv. #SuezCanal #EverGiven #CargoShips
March 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?