Trump hits out at top COVID-19 experts who criticised him

Former US president Donald Trump has lashed out at two of the country’s leading figures in the fight against COVID-19 after they criticised his handling of the pandemic. In a statement Trump said “Dr Fauci and Dr Birx moved far too slowly and if it were up to them we’d currently be locked in our basements”. Department Chair of Political Science at Sonoma University David McCuan weighs in. #Trump