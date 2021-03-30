BizTech Share

Russia-NATO Tensions Heat Up

Last week, NATO foreign ministers gathered in Brussels for the first time in over a year. The in-person summit featured Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying Moscow's 'pattern of repressive behaviour at home and aggressive behaviour abroad' required immediate, collective action. From Crimea to cyberattacks, diplomatic pressure seems to have achieved little in restraining Moscow. So now, NATO's 30 member states are building their biggest collective defense in a generation. And with a new US president who's clearly no friend of Vladimir Putin, NATO's banking on a new administration in Washington to help get it done. Guests: Andrei Fedorov Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister William Courtney Former US Ambassador Ian Bond Director of Foreign Policy at the Centre for European Reform