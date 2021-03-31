BizTech Share

Atrocities in Tigray | Niger Attacks

For months Ethiopia’s prime minister denied Eritrean forces were operating in Tigray, but now Abiy Ahmed has acknowledged Eritrean troops were backing him in the war-torn region. We ask what it will take to bring the conflict to a close. And in Niger we look at an attack that killed 137 men, women and children. Guests: Derese Kassa Sociology Professor at Iona College Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin Tigrayan Activist with Omna Tigray Advocacy Group David Otto Counter Terrorism Specialist