Turkey set to begin Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine roll-out

Turkey is set to start rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the next few days. Turkey's health minister Fahrettin Koca says the country has received almost three million doses of the vaccine so far, with a total of four-and-a-half million doses expected in April. Up until now, Turkey has only been using China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. We speak to Dr Taner Demirer from Ankara University School of Medicine who has more. #Turkey