POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian architect returns home to help rebuild infrastructure | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
Syrian architect returns home to help rebuild infrastructure | Money Talks
A decade of war has caused 1.2 trillion dollars' worth of damage to the Syrian economy. That's according to aid organisation, World Vision. The United Nations says 50 percent of basic social infrastructure, including electricity, sewage and water, is non-functional. But Syrians who've fled their homeland are now slowly making their way back. And as Obaida Hitto reports, one man is hoping to help rebuild his country, one project at a time. #SyriaEconomy #SocialInfrastructure #War
April 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?