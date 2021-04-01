BizTech Share

Food delivery app's shares fall as much as 31% in London IPO | Money Talks

We begin in the UK, where shares in food delivery service Deliveroo tanked in their market debut. Investors shunned the company for asking too high a price even though it's never made any money. The firm also faces questions over what critics say, is the exploitation of underpaid couriers. Paolo Montecillo reports. Susannah Streeter joined us from Bristol for more on this. She's investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown #FoodDelivery #Deliveroo #IPO