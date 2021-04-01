BizTech Share

COVID-19 slows progress for gender parity by a generation | Money Talks

In just 12 months, the coronavirus pandemic has set the cause of gender equality back by 36 years, according to the World Economic Forum's latest gender gap report. With higher rates of job losses and growing double burdens of work and household responsibilities, 2020 has rolled back years of advancements. The WEF says it'll be an estimated 136 years before men and women have equal opportunities, as COVID-19 has hit women harder, economically and politically. The report shows poor female representation in managerial positions and wage inequalities remain- especially in fast-growing fields like cloud computing, engineering and artificial intelligence. But there are two bright spots, with nearly all countries making progress in achieving equality in health and education. We spoke to Veselina Ratcheva in Geneva. She's the Insight Lead at the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society. #WorldEconomicForum #GenderEquality #EqualOpportunities