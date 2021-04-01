POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Georgia launches work and travel programme to boost economy | Money Talks
02:28
BizTech
Georgia launches work and travel programme to boost economy | Money Talks
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world, Georgia realised the tourism industry it heavily relies on, would be decimated. In an attempt to claw back some of that revenue, the country introduced a digital nomad programme. It's a scheme which allows people to temporarily move to the Black Sea nation and work remotely for their companies back home. And as Sarah Morice reports, the project has been a success. #DigitalNomads #WorkandTravel #Georgia
April 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?