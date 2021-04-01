BizTech Share

Turkey's largest port boosts cargo capacity as exports rise | Money Talks

Rising Turkish exports are keeping authorities and workers at the country's largest port busier than ever. In the previous quarter, the Mersin Port, in southern Turkey, was operating at nearly 100 percent of capacity. Now, it's launched a major expansion as overseas sales by the region's businesses continue to drive demand for logistics providers. Mobin Nasir reports from Turkey's Mediterranean coast. #TurkeyTrade #MersinPort #CargoCapacity