World's most valuable company turns 45 | Money Talks

Forty-five years ago, the Apple Computer Company was just an obscure start-up run by a pair of college dropouts in a northern California garage. Today, the iPhone maker is the most valuable and most profitable enterprise in the world. Paolo Montecillo tells us more about how Apple grew its 2-trillion-dollar business and where it will branch out next. We were joined by Daniel Ives. He's a tech analyst and the managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. #APPLE #TechGiant #TimCook