Witness testimony resumes on fourth day of Chauvin's trial

Turning now to the US, and it was another emotional day of testimony in the trial of former police officer, #DerekChauvin. He's charged with murdering George Floyd, whose girlfriend talked about their three-year relationship. Jurors also heard from paramedics called to the scene where Floyd died in Minneapolis. And one of Chauvin's supervisors discussed the use of force used to restrain Floyd. Jay Gray reports.