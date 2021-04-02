POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What will it take to defeat Daesh in Mozambique?
04:54
World
What will it take to defeat Daesh in Mozambique?
More than a thousand displaced people arrived at the Mozambique’s northeastern port city of Pemba on Thursday. Officials say militants, known locally as Al Shabab, stormed Palma on Wednesday, targeting shops, banks and a military barracks. It is the group's deadliest onslaught since it began launching attacks on the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province three years ago. Martin Ew from the Institute for Security Studies weighs in on what it will take to defeat Daesh in Mozambique. #MozambiqueAttack
April 2, 2021
