April 2, 2021
02:48
02:48
Why is France targeting Turkish-Muslim association?
The French government's spokesperson has targeted a Turkish-Muslim association, alleging that it goes against French values. This is after the group, known as Milli Gorush, refused to sign a charter advocated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The association, along with two others, claim that the charter undermines and marginalises Muslims. Human rights activist Yasser Louati explains. #France
