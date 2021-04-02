POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is France targeting Turkish-Muslim association?
02:48
World
Why is France targeting Turkish-Muslim association?
The French government's spokesperson has targeted a Turkish-Muslim association, alleging that it goes against French values. This is after the group, known as Milli Gorush, refused to sign a charter advocated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The association, along with two others, claim that the charter undermines and marginalises Muslims. Human rights activist Yasser Louati explains. #France
April 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?