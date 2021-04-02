World Share

The Future of Turkey-EU Relations

The top EU diplomat has called for stronger ties between Turkey and the bloc, days after EU leaders stressed the need for a positive agenda and deepening trade ties. Ankara has cautiously welcomed the rhetoric, highlighting that the EU needs to take concrete steps to meet its own positive expectations. Relations between the two sides have not been ideal, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean. So what sticking points remain and where does trust need to be re-established most? Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst