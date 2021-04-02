POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Future of Turkey-EU Relations
11:36
World
The Future of Turkey-EU Relations
The top EU diplomat has called for stronger ties between Turkey and the bloc, days after EU leaders stressed the need for a positive agenda and deepening trade ties. Ankara has cautiously welcomed the rhetoric, highlighting that the EU needs to take concrete steps to meet its own positive expectations. Relations between the two sides have not been ideal, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean. So what sticking points remain and where does trust need to be re-established most? Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst
April 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?