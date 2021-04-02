POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Set To Begin Work on Massive Canal Project
Turkey Set To Begin Work on Massive Canal Project
Turkey is set to begin construction of a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul soon, aimed at easing traffic in the Bosphorus. The nearly 10-billion-dollar canal will link the Sea of Marmara with the Black Sea and is estimated to be completed in seven years. Many have described the plan to build a 45-km canal through Istanbul, as risky as it is ambitious. But the Turkish government argues that diversified trade routes are crucial in keeping global trade flowing. So do the benefits of the canal outweigh the risks? Guests: Taha Meli Arvas Financial Analyst Guido Cozzi Professor at St Gallen University
April 2, 2021
