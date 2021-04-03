POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who Is Challenging the US Dollar’s Dominance?
05:22
World
Who Is Challenging the US Dollar’s Dominance?
The US dollar’s dominating role in international trade gives America enormous leverage in tracking and sanctioning actors it deems dangerous. But now, several countries, with the most prominent being China, are starting to challenge the dollar’s default status. From settling trade accounts to lending money in alternate currencies, some countries are trying to chip away at the dollar. Will other countries follow?
April 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?