Aafia Siddiqui’s plight: 18 Years of Injustice
09:59
World
Aafia Siddiqui’s plight: 18 Years of Injustice
March 31 marks 18 years since Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's kidnapping and abduction. The mysterious case has become internationally known, symbolising the atrocities linked to the so-called ‘War on Terror.’ Her case also exposed collaboration between Pakistani and US authorities. She has been dubbed the 'Daughter of Pakistan’ by some and ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ by others. Dr. Siddiqui has been convicted of multiple felonies and is serving an 86-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Carswell in Texas. Here is her story. #AafiaSiddiqui #DaughterofPakistan #US
April 3, 2021
