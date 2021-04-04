POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian stops Sikhs from visiting holiest sites in Pakistan
02:42
Pakistan, a Muslim nation with a population of more than 200 million, is home to some of the most sacred sites of Sikhism. Each year, thousands of pilgrims from all over the world travel there to visit the birthplace of the religion's founder. While pilgrims from many different countries can visit the South Asian country without restrictions, India denies permission to its Sikh population, citing coronavirus measures. Jaffar Hasnain reports from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. #SikhPilgrimage
April 4, 2021
