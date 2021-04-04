POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jordan's former crown prince under house arrest amid security crackdown
02:40
World
Jordan's former crown prince under house arrest amid security crackdown
Jordanian authorities have arrested several high-profile figures, after uncovering what they believe was a coup plot. High level political arrests are rare in Jordan, which has avoided recent upheaval that's rocked surrounding Middle Eastern countries. Authorities deny the former crown prince has been arrested. But as Liz Maddock reports, he released a scathing video from home which says otherwise. #JordanArrests
April 4, 2021
