World Share

EU expresses 'unwavering' support for Ukraine

The European Union has expressed its concerns over the movement of Russian troops around Ukraine, and has pledged 'unwavering' support for Kiev. The EU's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell spoke to Ukraine's foreign minister over the phone on Sunday. Later, Borell tweeted he would hold further talks on the issue in a meeting with Ukraine and top EU diplomats later this month. Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Peter Zalmayev explains. #Ukraine