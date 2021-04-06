BizTech Share

WHO alliance says 30 nations haven't started immunisations | Money Talks

The World Health Organization's vaccine alliance, known as COVAX, says more than two dozen countries are yet to receive any inoculations for COVID-19. The group is blaming a rise in vaccine nationalism, which has seen wealthy economies hoard much of global supplies, leaving little for everyone else. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Muhammad Munir. He's a virologist at the University of Lancaster in the UK. #WHO #immunisations #VaccineNationalism