POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO alliance says 30 nations haven't started immunisations | Money Talks
06:17
BizTech
WHO alliance says 30 nations haven't started immunisations | Money Talks
The World Health Organization's vaccine alliance, known as COVAX, says more than two dozen countries are yet to receive any inoculations for COVID-19. The group is blaming a rise in vaccine nationalism, which has seen wealthy economies hoard much of global supplies, leaving little for everyone else. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Muhammad Munir. He's a virologist at the University of Lancaster in the UK. #WHO #immunisations #VaccineNationalism
April 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?