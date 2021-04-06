World Share

Meet 'Trump’s rapper nephew’ Forgiato Blow | My America

In 'My America', Yunus Paksoy travels across the country to gain an understanding of people and groups the mainstream media is often accused of ignoring. On this episode, we meet Forgiato Blow, dubbed the former US President Donald Trump’s 'nephew'. He is a rapper out of Tampa, Florida and has found fame thanks to his controversial songs about Trump and politics such as the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. #TrumpsRapper