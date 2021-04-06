EU commission, council to visit Turkey on Tuesday

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Council President Charles Michel and head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are due to visit Turkey on Tuesday. It’s part of EU efforts to improve relations with Ankara. A meeting of European leaders last month pledged to improve trade relations and increase support for asylum seekers and refugees. Hakan Akbas from the Albright Stonebridge Group discusses the agenda for the talks. #Turkey'
April 6, 2021
