POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID VARIANTS: What’s the worst case scenario?
25:30
World
COVID VARIANTS: What’s the worst case scenario?
How will Europe cope with the mutant strains of Covid 19 now appearing in different corners of the world? The British or Kent variant, ones from Brazil and South Africa; there will be others - what kind of threats do they pose? Guests: Dr Julian Tang Virologist at University of Leicester Professor Jonathan Stoye Virologist at Francis Crick Institute Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?