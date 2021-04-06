POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Election in Greenland to decide fate of rare earth mining
06:03
World
Election in Greenland to decide fate of rare earth mining
Voters in Greenland are choosing a new parliament on Tuesday. The general election is seen by many as a referendum on mining projects meant to diversify the Danish territory's economic prospects. The snap vote was triggered after the party representing Greenland's Indigenous Inuits pulled out of the coalition government over increased mining activity in the south. Mika Mered, professor of Arctic and Antarctic geopolitics at the ILERI School of International Relations explains. #Greenlandelection
April 6, 2021
