Top EU leaders visit Turkey to revive relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received European Council President Charles Michel and head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The EU representatives say they had a positive dialogue with the Turkish president. The trio discussed trade, visa liberalisation and the on-going refugee crisis, among other issues.Giray Sadik, director of the EU Research Center at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University explains. #TurkeyEUrelations