POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU pledges more funding for Turkey's refugee efforts | Money Talks
03:09
BizTech
EU pledges more funding for Turkey's refugee efforts | Money Talks
High-level talks between Turkey and the European Union have wrapped up in Ankara. European Commision President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Head of the European Council, Charles Michel, met with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to reset their relationship and improve co-operation. The two sides discussed a number of topics, including trade, visa liberalisation and the ongoing refugee crisis. The bloc has pledged new funding to support Turkey, which has taken in more than four million refugees, as well as improvements to their customs union. #TurkeyEURelations #Exports #CustomsUnion
April 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?