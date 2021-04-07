POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 CRISIS: Will it weaken the EU?
25:25
World
COVID-19 CRISIS: Will it weaken the EU?
The European Union has faced down crises before: the financial crash of 2008; the arrival of millions of migrants and refugees. But these events leave their mark - so how will the pandemic change the EU? Guests: Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight Denis Macshane Former UK Minister of State for Europe Dmitris Tsarouhas Associate Professor of International Relations Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?