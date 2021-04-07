UK couriers strike over low pay and poor working conditions | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Shares of the British food delivery start-up, Deliveroo, have climbed as much as 4-percent on their first fully-open day of trading on the London Stock Exchange. The stock tanked by around 30-percent on their initial listing last week, after a number of major UK investors expressed concerns about how Deliveroo treats its 100-thousand plus couriers. Hundreds of them have now gone on strike across the UK, demanding better working conditions. Mehmet Solmaz has more from London. #UKcouriers #Diliveroo #LabourPractices