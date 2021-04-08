BizTech Share

Vaccine roll-out speeds up, but shortages hound poor nations | Money Talks

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed extreme inequalities in the global health system that favour rich countries. The WHO has renewed a call for more funding so vaccines against COVID-19 can be widely distributed to the most vulnerable communities. The International Monetary Fund has also floated the idea of a temporary 'Solidarity Tax' to force businesses that have cashed-in on the pandemic to share their profits. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Doctor Margeret Harris in Geneva. She's a spokesperson at the World Health Organisation. #Vaccines #Shortages #WorldHealthDay