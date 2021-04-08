POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
FRANCE 2022 ELECTIONS: 1 year to go
26:00
World
FRANCE 2022 ELECTIONS: 1 year to go
President Emmanuel Macron has been condemned for handling the pandemic and has imposed tough new restrictions with COVID cases on the rise again. Meanwhile Le Pen narrowed the gap in a big way with Macron - and there are just 12 months to go until the French people decide. Could France end up with a president who claims that multicultural societies are multi conflict societies? GUESTS Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Raphael Liogier Professor at Sciences Po Aix Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #2022FranceElections #FrancePresidentialElection #FranceElectionPolls #2022Elections
April 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?