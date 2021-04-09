BizTech Share

US calls for global reforms to eliminate tax havens | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden is leading a global campaign to ensure the world's largest corporations pay their taxes wherever they are. His administration wants to raise trillions of dollars to fund ambitious spending plans. If the effort succeeds, it would also end a so-called 'race to the bottom' that has forced countries to sacrifice revenues to keep companies from moving to tax havens. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Joann Weiner in Washington. She's an economics professor who specialises in tax policy at George Washington University. #Taxes #JoeBidens #TaxHavens