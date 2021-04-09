BizTech Share

US resumes $235M humanitarian assistance for Palestinians | Money Talks

The US government has pledged more than 200 million dollars in aid to the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees. The Trump administration cut funding in 2018. But even with the renewed support, pressure is mounting on Washington to do more to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Mobin Nasir explains. For more on this, Tamara Alrifai from the UN Relief and Works Agency joined us from Amman. #PalestineAid #UN #UnitedStates