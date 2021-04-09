POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Record number of minors crossing US-Mexico border alone
03:18
World
Record number of minors crossing US-Mexico border alone
Nearly 19,000 children were picked up travelling alone across the Mexico-US border last month. Officials say it is the largest monthly number ever recorded. The surge follows the Biden administration’s decision to exempt unaccompanied minors from pandemic-related regulations that would have led to immediate deportation. Mike Howell, senior advisor for government relations at The Heritage Foundation, explains. #USMexicoborder
April 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?