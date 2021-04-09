World Share

Record number of minors crossing US-Mexico border alone

Nearly 19,000 children were picked up travelling alone across the Mexico-US border last month. Officials say it is the largest monthly number ever recorded. The surge follows the Biden administration’s decision to exempt unaccompanied minors from pandemic-related regulations that would have led to immediate deportation. Mike Howell, senior advisor for government relations at The Heritage Foundation, explains. #USMexicoborder