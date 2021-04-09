POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel rejects ICC probe, says it lacks jurisdiction
04:44
World
Israel rejects ICC probe, says it lacks jurisdiction
Israel says it is going to reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to probe alleged war crimes against Palestinians. Israel says the court lacks the jurisdiction to carry out an investigation. The ICC prosecutor announced last month that she had opened an investigation into the situation in Israeli-occupied territories. Michael Lynk, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law at Western University weighs in. #Israelprobe
April 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?